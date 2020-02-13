Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tony O. Toledo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tony O. Toledo Tony O. Toledo of Palmetto, FL passed away on February 10, 2020 at the age of 59. He was born in Tampa, Florida. Tony was a District Sales Manager and employed with SEW Eurodrive for almost 25 years. Tony loved the outdoors, especially fishing on his boat "Nat's Toy" and hunting. He never met a stranger. If you were one, it was only for two minutes and then you felt that you had known him your whole life. He was self sacrificing, kind, larger then life personality and would give you the shirt off his back along with a warm hug. He was everyone's protector but none more then for his own family. He was "the Boss". Tony was preceded in death by his father, Tony F. Toledo. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Gail Toledo; daughter, Natalie (Casey) Rupert; granddaughter, Madison; mother, Vilma T. Seber; siblings, Robert (Mary), Gerald (Beverly) and Rosemarie (Mike); numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends. A Visitation will be held on Monday, February 17th, 2020 from 12PM to 1PM with a Service beginning at 1PM at Palm View First Baptist Church 415 49th St E, Palmetto, FL 34221. Interment will follow at Skyway Memorial Gardens 5200 US Hwy 19 N, Palmetto, FL 34221.

Tony O. Toledo Tony O. Toledo of Palmetto, FL passed away on February 10, 2020 at the age of 59. He was born in Tampa, Florida. Tony was a District Sales Manager and employed with SEW Eurodrive for almost 25 years. Tony loved the outdoors, especially fishing on his boat "Nat's Toy" and hunting. He never met a stranger. If you were one, it was only for two minutes and then you felt that you had known him your whole life. He was self sacrificing, kind, larger then life personality and would give you the shirt off his back along with a warm hug. He was everyone's protector but none more then for his own family. He was "the Boss". Tony was preceded in death by his father, Tony F. Toledo. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Gail Toledo; daughter, Natalie (Casey) Rupert; granddaughter, Madison; mother, Vilma T. Seber; siblings, Robert (Mary), Gerald (Beverly) and Rosemarie (Mike); numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends. A Visitation will be held on Monday, February 17th, 2020 from 12PM to 1PM with a Service beginning at 1PM at Palm View First Baptist Church 415 49th St E, Palmetto, FL 34221. Interment will follow at Skyway Memorial Gardens 5200 US Hwy 19 N, Palmetto, FL 34221. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close