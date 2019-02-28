Tory Sutton Davis, 44, of Bradenton, FL, transitioned on February 16, 2019. Visitation is 5-8PM March 1, 2019, at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th Street West Palmetto, FL. Services are 1PM Saturday, March 2, at St. Stephens AME Church, 629 9th Ave, E Bradenton, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Westside Funeral Home. (941)722-4960
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 28, 2019