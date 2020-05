Or Copy this URL to Share

24, of Bradenton, FL transitioned of April 25, 2020. He was survived by his father Stevie Rhodes Sr, of Bradenton, FL; mother Allison Carney of New York, Brothers: Stevie Rhodes Jr and Devon Rhodes , Sister Malika Burns. Arrangements entrusted to Westside Funeral Home (941)722-4960



