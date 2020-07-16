Trudy Barnett

The Lord Jesus Christ has called his daughter, Trudy Ann Williams Barnett, home on Monday, July 13, 2020.Trudy was born on June 12, 1955 in Bradenton, Florida to the late Martha Lee Watts and Herman Williams. As a child, she grew up in Rogers Garden Projects in East Bradenton. She attended Manatee High School and graduated in 1973, afterward attending Manatee Community College. Trudy met the love of her life, Harold Barnett, Jr., in 1974 and married on June 17, 1975. They remained married for 45 years until her passing. Together they had seven children: Harold Barnett III, Chrystal Barnett, Jeremy Barnett, Daniel Barnett, Joy Barnett, Cindy Barnett Hunt and Justin Barnett. In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Trudy also loved frequenting yard sales and flea markets, all to help contribute to her vast collection of hats and other accessories. She loved spending time with her family, friends, and Godchildren. Her trash talk, larger than life personality, extreme generosity, and loving disposition will be missed by all her family and friends. Trudy’s unwavering faith in God, which began at an early age, shaped her life’s journey and aided her in ministry with her husband, Pastor Harold Barnett Jr., of Miracle Healing and Deliverance Ministries in Palmetto, FL, where she served as First Lady and bookkeeper. Through the years, the Lord has used her to touch many lives with her generous heart and propensity to serve. Trudy is preceded in death by Herman Williams, Carl Williams, Martha Lee Watts, Glenn Williams, Charles Shoates, and Josiah Barnett. She is survived by her children, who were mentioned above; her siblings: Thomas Ingram, Joyce Morgan, Vera Brown Gray, Gary Williams, Danny Williams Sr., Theresa Williams, Darryl Williams Sr., Mya Zouzoua-Magouret, and Angela Jones; her grandchildren: Octavia Brown, James Mills III, Jerquala Barnett, Jeremy Barnett Jr., Jazrielle Couran, Lillian Barnett, Jasmine Barnett, Ariana Barnett, Elijah Barnett, Josey Barnett, Emerson Barnett, Janiya Cherry, Joshua Cherry, Jalila Mitry, Jasinia Mitry, Danielle Barnett, and Carelle Barnett; her great grandchildren: Aubrey Brown, Jameria Walker, and A'loni Smith; and her Godchildren: Renee Bell, Tonya Owens, Precious Samuels, Shunti McCray, Brian Robinson, and Trisha McNeal. She is also survived by a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A memorial service will be held at Westside Funeral Home at 204 7th Street West in Palmetto, FL on Saturday, July 15th, at 1:00 pm. Due to COVID 19, attendance will be limited to family and close friends.



