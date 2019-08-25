Tyler Shane Pittard Tyler Shane Pittard, 13, passed away unexpectedly on August 17th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mindy O'Neill. Survivors are his father Justin Pittard, brother Darian & sister Skylar, paternal grandfather Dean Pittard, Uncle Steve Pittard; maternal grandmother Tammy Fazioli and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Tyler loved helping to work on cars, sports, camping, boats, fishing and just being on the water. His favorite teams were the Falcons & the Bucs. He was Nana's biggest helper & took over the guy chores. He hated to do dishes. He will be truly missed. Visitation will be at Groover Funeral Home in Ellenton on Tuesday August 27 from 4-6 followed by fellowship & dinner at the Palmetto VFW, 810 6th St. W. Palmetto.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Aug. 25, 2019