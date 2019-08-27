Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tyler Shane Pittard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tyler Shane Pittard Tyler Shane Pittard, 13, passed away unexpectedly on August 17th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mindy O'Neill. Survivors are his father, Justin Pittard, brother, Darian and sister, Skylar, paternal grandfather, Dean Pittard, uncle, Steve Pittard, aunt, Angela Wallace; maternal grandmother, Tammy Fazioli, uncle, Michael O'Neill, maternal great-grandparents, Tommy and Virginia Branch and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Tyler loved helping to work on cars, sports, camping, boats, fishing and just being on the water. His favorite teams were the Falcons and the Bucs. He was Nana's biggest helper and took over the guy chores. He hated doing dishes. He will be truly missed. Visitation will be at Groover Funeral Home in Ellenton, FL on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 4-6PM followed by fellowship and dinner at the Palmetto VFW, 810 6th St. W. Palmetto, FL.

