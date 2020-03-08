Valarie Lynn Dudley

Valarie Lynn Dudley, 64, of Bradenton, passed away on February 19, 2020. She leaves behind her husband; John Dudley, 2 sons; Timothy (Jamie) Henery Jr., Anthony Henery, 1 daughter; Crystal Elder, 3 grandchildren; Daniel Schultz, Aaron Henery, and Colin Henery. Valarie was a poker dealer at the Sarasota Kennel Club for over a decade. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 1:00 - 2:00 pm with her Memorial Services commencing at 2:00 pm at Shannon Funeral Homes Town Chapel, 1015 Tamiami Trail Bradenton. Condolences at www.shannon funeralhomes.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 8, 2020
