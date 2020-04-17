Vandell Ronald O'Neal Vandell Ronald O'Neal, life-long residence of Manatee County, died unexpectedly on April 13, 2020, at the age 77 while working at his warehouse. He was born January 3, 1943, son of the late Charles F. and Eva Jane O'Neal. Vandell grew up in the Gillette area and lived the majority of his life in Palmetto, FL. As an adult he worked construction, commercial fished and was a talented auto mechanic. He is survived by his loving wife Diane, his three daughters; Tambra (Ray) Varnadore of Palmetto, FL, Karen (Dan Wilson) Gaetano of Sarasota, FL, and Kimberly (Randy) Holbrook of Palmetto, FL, two sisters; Thelma Beasley of Uvalda, GA and Melba Pannone of Palmetto, FL, his beloved grandchildren; Ryan (Katie) Varnadore, Daniel (Allyson) Varnadore, CPT James (Ashley) Miller, Kathryn (Vincent) Jeffries, and Karley Holbrook, two step-grandchildren; Brian (Christal) Stovall and Matt Albritton, six great-grandchildren and a host of extended family. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Eric Peoples. His passions included drag racing, NASCAR, hunting, fishing, tinkering with cars and spending time with family and friends. Due to the current state of affairs a Memorial Service will be held at First Baptist Church of Gillette, 3301 97th Street East, Palmetto, FL. Visit Vandell O'Neal Face- book page for date information after the government provisions are lifted. In lieu of flowers his family has requested donations be made in his memory "Rebel and Proud, Vandell O'Neal" to Racers for Christ Region 2, online at teamrfc.org or mailed to 1250 E. Baselline Road, Ste. 101, Tempe, AZ 85283 to support the program at Bradenton Motorsports.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Apr. 17, 2020.