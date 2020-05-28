Vandell Ronald O'Neal Vandell Ronald O'Neal, of Palmetto, FL died on April 13, 2020, at the age 77. His original obituary ran, April 17, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 30th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., First Baptist Church of Gillette, 3301 97th Street East, Palmetto, FL. The family will begin receiving guests at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory "Rebel and Proud, Vandell O'Neal" to Racers for Christ Region 2, online at teamrfc.org or mailed to 1250 E. Baselline Road, Ste. 101, Tempe, AZ 85283 to support the program at Bradenton Motorsports.
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 28, 2020.