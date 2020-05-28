Vandell Ronald O'Neal
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vandell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vandell Ronald O'Neal Vandell Ronald O'Neal, of Palmetto, FL died on April 13, 2020, at the age 77. His original obituary ran, April 17, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 30th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., First Baptist Church of Gillette, 3301 97th Street East, Palmetto, FL. The family will begin receiving guests at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory "Rebel and Proud, Vandell O'Neal" to Racers for Christ Region 2, online at teamrfc.org or mailed to 1250 E. Baselline Road, Ste. 101, Tempe, AZ 85283 to support the program at Bradenton Motorsports.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved