Velma J. McRae Velma J McRae, 90, long time resident of Palmetto, FL passed away peacefully at home in the loving care of her daughter, Mary on April 18, 2020 Velma was born in Flint, MI on June 27, 1929. She married her beloved husband, Douglas in August 1954. She was the loving mother of five children who loved her dearly. Linda (Ron) Johnson, Dianne (Brian) Ketcham, Douglas (Laurie) McRae, Mary McRae Bright, John (Heidi) McRae, eleven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Velma was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband, Doug and loved daughter, Linda. A Service will be held at the Veterans Cemetery in Sarasota, FL at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store