Mr. Roy Shelton, 82, of 56th Street West, Bradenton died Sunday September 22, 2019 in his home of complications from Myelodysplastic Syndrome and Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Born April 16, 1937, in Buffalo NY, he was the son of Verdon LeRoy and Gertrude Elizabeth (Gibbins) Shelton. Before retiring to Bradenton, FL, he lived in Olean, NY from 1958-1982 and Wayne, NJ from 1982-2000. Roy is survived by his daughters April (Joseph Luca) Shelton of Olean, NY and Tracy (Joseph) Crisafulli of Allegany, NY and their mother Harlene Shelton of Olean, NY, granddaughter Kelly Jo Crisafulli of Olean, NY and grandson Kyle Crisafulli of Allegany, NY, sister Gail Berry of Rome, NY, brother Walter (Nafisa) Shelton of Monroe, NC, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and brother-in-law William Berry, USAF Ret. Roy also leaves behind his many friends that he has acquired over the years, they were so very important to him. A celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined in Bradenton, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238 or Clancy’s Shamrock Shiver, 6218 Cortez Rd. W, Bradenton FL 34210. Services under the care of Shannon Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 29, 2019