Verna Joyce Simpson Verna Joyce Simpson, 95, of Bradenton, FL passed away November 26, 2019. Born in Australia she moved to Bradenton, FL 7 years ago from Dallas, Texas and she was a Methodist. She is predeceased by her parents, Sidney and Edna Mavis (Logan) LeLievre; her husband, Cleve Hill Simpson and her daughter, Wendy Simpson. She is survived by her sons, Anthony Guy Simpson of Bradenton, FL and Gary Simpson of Atlanta, GA; brother, Brian LeLievre of Canada; four grandchildren and six great- grandchildren. There will be no local Services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 24, 2019