Verne C. Stanton
1926 - 2020
Verne C Stanton
July 14, 2020
Trenton, Florida - Verne C. Stanton of Trenton, Florida, passed away on July 14, 2020. Verne was born on November 2, 1926, to the late William E. and June Cole Stanton in Rochester, NY.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Faith, his son, Mark (Diane), and his daughter, Mary, only grandson, Trevor and many nieces and nephews. Verne was preceded in death by his brothers; Melvin, Lester, Wilbur, Donald, Dean, William, Jr, and his sisters; Kathleen, Ruth, and Alma.
He as a Korean War Veteran and an active member of St. Albans Church until his health failed. Verne was a loving husband and father. Some of his happiest days of his life were spent on his boat cruising the waters of Florida.
A Memorial Service will be held on August 2, 2020, at 10:30AM at St. Albans Episcopal Church in Chiefland, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to St. Albans Episcopal Church in Chiefland, Florida.




Published in Bradenton Herald on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Memorial service
10:30 AM
St. Albans Episcopal Church
