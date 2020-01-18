Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernell Mathis Kee. View Sign Service Information Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton 604 43rd Street West Bradenton , FL 34209 (941)-758-7788 Memorial service 4:00 PM Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton 604 43rd Street West Bradenton , FL 34209 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Vernell Mathis Kee Vernell Mathis Kee passed away on January 15, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida three days before celebrating her 93rd birthday. Born in Flomaton, AL on January 18, 1927 to Steve Lloyd Mathis Jr., and Jessie Johnson, she lived with her family in Flomaton, AL and in Mobile, AL, where she attended Murphy High School. Ms. Kee started her work life in Mobile as a soda jerk at Molyneux Pharmacy, then as a receptionist and in sales for Powell Furniture. She married Flechas Joseph 'Jay' Kee Jr., and moved to Bradenton where they lived together until 1950. She moved backed to Mobile where she worked as a cashier, in Accounts Receivable and finally as Credit Manager for Sokols Furniture. She returned again to Bradenton in 1982 at the urging of her lifelong friend Fern Bennett Kapp, where she became the top salesperson at Moss Brothers furniture and has spent the last 38 years among many dearfriends. She was a kind and loving southern soul, liked and loved by all who were blessed to experience her friendly demeanor. She was mentally sharp, having an extraordinary memory and a pleasant sense of humor. We will all miss her deeply. Ms. Key was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Steve Lloyd 'Son' Mathis III, her brother, Louis Hagan, her sister, Mattie Belle Mathis Self, her niece, Barbara Ann Self Hauber, her nephew, Darrell Self and her niece, Vanessa Kay Self Ference. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Judie Eileen McMillen Mathis, her nephew, Larry Self and her niece, Margaret Rose Mathis Lindeman. Memorial Services will be held at the Brown and Sons Funeral Home Chapel, 604 43d St W. Bradenton, FL on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 4PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice (

Vernell Mathis Kee Vernell Mathis Kee passed away on January 15, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida three days before celebrating her 93rd birthday. Born in Flomaton, AL on January 18, 1927 to Steve Lloyd Mathis Jr., and Jessie Johnson, she lived with her family in Flomaton, AL and in Mobile, AL, where she attended Murphy High School. Ms. Kee started her work life in Mobile as a soda jerk at Molyneux Pharmacy, then as a receptionist and in sales for Powell Furniture. She married Flechas Joseph 'Jay' Kee Jr., and moved to Bradenton where they lived together until 1950. She moved backed to Mobile where she worked as a cashier, in Accounts Receivable and finally as Credit Manager for Sokols Furniture. She returned again to Bradenton in 1982 at the urging of her lifelong friend Fern Bennett Kapp, where she became the top salesperson at Moss Brothers furniture and has spent the last 38 years among many dearfriends. She was a kind and loving southern soul, liked and loved by all who were blessed to experience her friendly demeanor. She was mentally sharp, having an extraordinary memory and a pleasant sense of humor. We will all miss her deeply. Ms. Key was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Steve Lloyd 'Son' Mathis III, her brother, Louis Hagan, her sister, Mattie Belle Mathis Self, her niece, Barbara Ann Self Hauber, her nephew, Darrell Self and her niece, Vanessa Kay Self Ference. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Judie Eileen McMillen Mathis, her nephew, Larry Self and her niece, Margaret Rose Mathis Lindeman. Memorial Services will be held at the Brown and Sons Funeral Home Chapel, 604 43d St W. Bradenton, FL on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 4PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice ( www.tidewell.org ). Published in The Bradenton Herald on Jan. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close