Vernon E. Burt Born on September 13, 1936; previously from Flint, Michigan; passed away peacefully April 3, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice in Brad- enton, FL surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Bonnie, two brothers and one sister, children: Beth (Mark) Kinney, Debra Walker,: Lisa Bitnar, Jill Frey, Patricia (James) Petersen, Leslie (Mary) Collins, James Collins, Sharon (Steven) Gasper, 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren. Vern also leaves behind countless friends and family members. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Brittany J. Stephens-Kinney, and six siblings. Vern retired from Complete Auto Transit. He was Past President of Van Buren Eagles #3996 in Belleville, MI, Past President and Trustee of Fraternal Order of Eagles # 3171 in Bradenton, FL also a member of Moose Lodge #1223 in Bradenton, FL. Per Vern's request there will be no Memorial Services. In lieu of flowers the family ask for donations made to Tidewell Hospice 3355 26th St, W., Bradenton, FL 34205 to show our appreciation for the excellent care he received from them.

