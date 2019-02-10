Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Veronica "Ronnie" Brzoska. View Sign

Veronica "Ronnie" Brzoska, 96, formerly of Somerset, NJ, passed away on February 4, 2019 in Bradenton, FL. There will be no visitation. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am. On Friday February 22, at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church in Sarasota, FL. Interment will follow at Manasota Memorial Park in Bradenton, FL. Ronnie was born in Somerset, NJ to Stanley and Mary Ann (Orlowski) Dmuchowski on September 16, 1922. She married Stanley Brzoska on May 24, 1941. She graduated from New Brunswick High School and attended Rutgers University. Ronnie worked for Ethicon, Inc. in Somerville, NJ for 32 years. She was a parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, where she was a Eucharistic Minister until her illness. She enjoyed golfing, politics, gambling, pinochle and volunteer work. Ronnie is preceded in death by her loving husband, Stanley, after 61 years of marriage. Others who predeceased her were two sisters Xenia Brockman and Priscilla Panettiere, brother Lawrence Dmuchowski, nephew John Panettiere, Jr., and lifelong, best friend Carmela Andrews. Ronnie is survived by her loving daughter, Joanne Lain, and her son Thomas Brzoska. Other survivors include her sister, Rita York, and her brother, Vincent Dmuchowski, Sr. Memorial funds may be given to Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church in Sarasota, FL.

Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Manasota Memorial Park and Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close