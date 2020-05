Or Copy this URL to Share

67, of Bradenton, FL, transitioned on May 20, 2020. Visitation is 6-8PM Friday, May 29, 2020, at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL. Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to: Westside Funeral Home. (941)722-4960



