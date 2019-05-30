Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vicki L. Staley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Vicki L. Staley Vicki L. Staley, 56, of Longboat Key, FL, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 6:25 p.m. in her home surrounded by the love of her family. Previously lived in Durand and Bloomington, IL. Vicki loved Florida life and frequently said, "Can you believe we live in Florida?" Vicki loved spending time with family and friends, the beach, taking pictures and riding in the convertible, also known as "Down Time". Vicki was an accomplished graphic arts designer who had her own business, Vivid Design. Vicki's eye for detail and the love of life made her an amazing photographer and artist. The love of all God's creatures led her to be a certified turtle walker every Sunday. Vicki always had a beautiful, radiant smile for everyone she would meet. She would say, "Be kind to one another". Vicki is survived by her husband, Mark; daughter, Jettie; father and stepmother, Herb and Jerri Greene; two sisters, Sandy Johnson and Robin Greene. In lieu of a memorial contribution, Vicki's request; "I'd like everyone to Pay It Forward". A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Chubby's, 6858 Gulf of Mexico Dr, Longboat Key, Florida.

