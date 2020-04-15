Vicki Redmond Beall Vicki Redmond Beall, 86, of Bradenton, FL passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born in Ormond Beach, Florida on February 19, 1934 as Vicki Jean Benton, whose grandmother was Edith Foulke Stanton, an author of numerous books and pamphlets on Ormond Beach history. Vicki was very proud of this. She went on to High School in Lakeland and graduated in 1953. She met her first husband, Clyde Hardin Redmond, when they were both 16. They were married for 58 years when he passed at the age of 76. She is survived by a brother, Joseph Judson Benton of Lakeland, FL, two children; Clyde (Becky) Redmond Jr., of Bradenton, FL and Shannon (Maurice) Ampuja of Campobello Island, NB, and four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She loved her family very much, but her story doesn't end there. In her later years she started dating an acquaintance, Homer H. Beall. They found love with each other and they were married April 21, 2012. He brought to her life love, adventure, hope and generosity, the likes of which she had never experienced before. It was a romantic blessing late in life. She leaves behind his loving family also, two sons; Tom and Paul Beall, and a daughter, Karen (Darrell) Reinhart, all of Illinois, and five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. In her work life she was in the Manatee County School system as a Cafeteria Manager at several schools, but spent the most time at Wakeland Elementary where she enjoyed all the children, teachers and staff until her retirement in 1998. In her retirement years she was an avid gardener. She also enjoyed art and attended many painting classes and learned about various mediums to express herself artistically. Her church family was a main focus in her life. She was always striving to learn and grow in Love. In so doing, she was and always will be loved by many. Her Memorial Service will be held at a later date at The Center for Spiritual Living Manatee. Vicki's family would like to thank Tidewell Hospice and the owner and staff at Serenity Gardens for their excellent care over the last several months.

Published in Bradenton Herald on Apr. 15, 2020.