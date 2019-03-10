Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victor "Larry" Coursey. View Sign

Victor "Larry" Coursey Victor "Larry" Coursey passed away at the age of 69, in his beloved home surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Victor was born in Bay Springs, Mississippi to Ruth (McBay) and Victor Coursey but grew up in Baton Rouge, LA. Victor is survived by his wife, his high school sweetheart, Andrea LaFleur Coursey, whom he married in 1969. They have two daughters, Kelly (Christopher) Paquet and Christina (Sean) Tuohey and five grandchildren, Charlie, Amelie, Ella, Brandon, and Theodore whom he adored. Also surviving are his siblings, Gail Coursey and Don Coursey. Victor graduated from Louisiana Tech with a Bachelor of Art and moved from Louisiana to spend the last half of his life in Florida and Georgia, returning to his home in Bradenton for retirement. He spent most of his life working in the prestressed concrete field as a plant manager and then project manager. Besides his family, his greatest love was making things with his hands. From clay pots, to paintings, sculpting and carving, his artistic abilities were endless. We will think of Victor everytime we see a mermaid or hear an Elvis song. There will be no Services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

