Victoria Mobley

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victoria Mobley.

18, of Bradenton, FL, transitioned on February 9, 2019. Visitation is 5-8PM Friday, February 15, at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL. Services are 11AM Saturday, February 16, at Happy Gospel Church, 1915 53rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Westside Funeral Home. (941)722-4960
Funeral Home
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.