18, of Bradenton, FL, transitioned on February 9, 2019. Visitation is 5-8PM Friday, February 15, at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL. Services are 11AM Saturday, February 16, at Happy Gospel Church, 1915 53rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Westside Funeral Home. (941)722-4960
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 14, 2019