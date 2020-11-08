LTC Vincent "Jim" R. Aceto
February 25, 1933 - November 1, 2020
New Salem, Pennsylvania - LTC Vincent "Jim" R. Aceto, age 87, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 following complications from a medical procedure, with his loving wife by his side in New Salem, PA.
He was born on February 25, 1933 in Everett, MA, to the late Vincenzo James and Anna (Nee' Trabucco) Aceto. Upon graduation from Northeastern University ROTC he was commissioned as a U.S. Army Officer and served honorably for 22 years, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. During his military career, Jim served at Tobyhanna Army Depot in Pennsylvania; Ft. Lewis, Washington; Kaiserslautern, Germany; and Bangkok, Thailand in addition to two tours of duty in Vietnam. Upon retirement he settled in Virginia and was employed for over 20 years by Presearch to support development of ships for the U.S. Navy. Jim was a member of the Arlington/Fairfax Elks Lodge #2188 and St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Warrenton, VA.
Jim's love of the Army was only surpassed by his devotion as a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a loving and gentle man who enjoyed spending time surrounded by his friends and family.
Jim was preceded in death by his first wife, Magdalen "Madge" Aceto, sister, Georgiana D'Alelio, great-grandson, Collin Feeney and his parents. Left to cherish his memory are his second wife, Dr. Gerry Grant-Aceto; daughter, Deborah (Larry) Aceto-Milton, their sons; Jason and Nathon; son, H. John (Lennie) Aceto and their children; Aja (daughter, Kai), Lauren (son, Hunter) and Robert; and son, Vincent J. "Jimmy" Aceto and his daughter, Katie (Patrick) Feeney. Gerry's children; Alfred (Cynthia) Grant, Jr., and Natalie (Gregory) Sharpe; grandchildren; Brooke, Nina, Tara, Maria, and Alexa; and great-grandchildren; Wyatt, Francesca and Ava Joy mourn his loss.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 6720 Union Mill Rd., Clifton, VA 20124, on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., with entombment to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park, 9900 Braddock Rd., Fairfax VA 22032. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Vincent R. Aceto Memorial Fund at St. Jude Research Hospital (www.stjude.org/donate
).