Violet 'Sue' Palmer Violet 'Sue' Palmer, 88, of Bradenton, FL passed away May 2, 2019. Born in Mount Hope, NY she moved to the area in 1999 and she attended Palmetto Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Douglas; her sons, Walter (Delores) and Leigh (Cherie); her daughters, Cheryl (James) Brundage and Peggy (Maurice) Crowell; her sister, Patricia; six grand- children; six great-grandchildren and three great- great-grandchildren. Graveside Services will be 10:00AM, Monday, June 3, 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL 34241. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel is in charge. Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc. 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238. Condolences may be made to www.brown andsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 26, 2019