Violeta Valverde

Violeta Valverde Violeta Valverde, 85, of Bradenton, FL, passed away September 26, 2019. Born in Guayaquil, Ecuador, she moved to Bradenton in 2006 from Paterson, NJ. She worked as a Quality Controller for Lady Manhattan Apparel Industries. She is predeceased by her parents, Rita Drago, and Rogelio Gil; survived by her husband, Walter; daughter, Gina Cevallos; grandsons, Matthew and John; great- granddaughter, Camila Cevallos; sister, Himelda Gil and daughters, Monica, Sonia, Lilly, and Debbie; great-niece, Monica Zangerle and family. A Memorial Service will be from 10AM to 11 AM Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. Condolences may be made to: www.brown andsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 28, 2019
