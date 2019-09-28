Violeta Valverde Violeta Valverde, 85, of Bradenton, FL, passed away September 26, 2019. Born in Guayaquil, Ecuador, she moved to Bradenton in 2006 from Paterson, NJ. She worked as a Quality Controller for Lady Manhattan Apparel Industries. She is predeceased by her parents, Rita Drago, and Rogelio Gil; survived by her husband, Walter; daughter, Gina Cevallos; grandsons, Matthew and John; great- granddaughter, Camila Cevallos; sister, Himelda Gil and daughters, Monica, Sonia, Lilly, and Debbie; great-niece, Monica Zangerle and family. A Memorial Service will be from 10AM to 11 AM Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. Condolences may be made to: www.brown andsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 28, 2019