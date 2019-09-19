Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Virgil Mills Virgil Mills was born in Charlotte Beach, Florida, November 16, 1934, and moved at an early age with his family to Mana- tee County. His parents found a home in Palmetto, FL where they lived and raised their children. Virgil developed such a love for the area, that he happily returned from life ventures connected to education, military service or work. Manatee County was always home. Virgil is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sally, as well as his son Steve, (Brenda) Mills, his daughter, Mary Beth (Kevin) Jobe; his grandchildren: Justis Mills, Haven (Rafael) Diaz, great-grandson, Israel Diaz; his brother, Leo Mills, sister-in-law, Dot, and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Mable Mills; two sisters, Tessie Mills and Eleata Barnhill; two brothers, James and Ed Mills; and his niece, Judy Mills. Virgil graduated from the

Virgil Mills Virgil Mills was born in Charlotte Beach, Florida, November 16, 1934, and moved at an early age with his family to Mana- tee County. His parents found a home in Palmetto, FL where they lived and raised their children. Virgil developed such a love for the area, that he happily returned from life ventures connected to education, military service or work. Manatee County was always home. Virgil is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sally, as well as his son Steve, (Brenda) Mills, his daughter, Mary Beth (Kevin) Jobe; his grandchildren: Justis Mills, Haven (Rafael) Diaz, great-grandson, Israel Diaz; his brother, Leo Mills, sister-in-law, Dot, and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Mable Mills; two sisters, Tessie Mills and Eleata Barnhill; two brothers, James and Ed Mills; and his niece, Judy Mills. Virgil graduated from the University of Georgia in 1957. He played three sports for Georgia, but following graduation, he was always a die-hard fan for the University of Florida, where in later years, he earned his Master's Degree and his Doctorate. After graduation from Georgia, Virgil was hired to teach Social Studies and coach basketball at Elberton High School in Georgia. Before the school year was over, he was drafted into the US Army. He and Sally settled in Lawton, Oklahoma, close to Ft. Sill. At First Baptist Church of Lawton, together, they dedicated their lives to Jesus Christ. Virgil was released early from the Army to fill a teaching position at Palmetto High School in science (2 years), a critical educational field at that time. He also coached in the sports program. He was then appointed Dean of Students for two years. During the next 10 years, Virgil served as principal of Parrish Elementary (63-64), Bayshore Jr. High (64-66), Palmetto High (66-70), and Southeast High (70-73). After a year at the University of Florida to finish his Doctorate Degree, Virgil became Director of Planning, Reports and Federal Programs for Manatee County Schools (9 years), then Director of Secondary Education (4 years), culminating in filling the position of Assistant Superintendent for Instruction from 1983 to retirement in 1995. Thus ended a satisfying and fulfilling educational career. A highlight of his career was working within a team of educators he both respected and admired. Ten years after retirement, Virgil was deeply humbled to have a new elementary school named after him, honoring his steadfast commitment to Manatee County Schools. After a brief period of retirement, Virgil joined Ellenton Realty, first as agent, then as owner. He later sold the company to A. Paradise Realty, but stayed on as a sales agent, giving him a very enjoyable 12 years as a realtor. He loved to be of service to others, so finding homes and business opportunities for his clients was the perfect job for him at that time. Virgil had many loves: Jesus, times with his family, his church, (which included serving in so many capacities over the 58 years of his time there). He especially loved teaching Sunday School. He invested many hours in preparation, research and prayer, to have a fresh word for his classes on Sundays. The choir was a joy for him beyond compare. He often declared choir practice the musical high point of the week, and was saddened beyond words when he could no longer participate, due to health concerns. Virgil loved playing any competitive sport that involved a ball: tennis, golf, baseball, softball, basketball, football, volleyball, ping-pong. He loved fishing for bass at Lake Okeechobee, mullet in the Manatee River, trout in North Carolina streams, and anywhere else in between. He loved hiking, biking, mountain climbing and bird watching. Virgil especially loved annual hunting trips to Texas and Alabama with like-minded buddies, plus turkey hunting with his brother, Leo. He loved eating with friends and family at home, and in favorite restaurants. Virgil loved and appreciated loyal friends, hugs, children and back rubs. And finally, in his last days, he found such peace and comfort in the presence of his wife, children, grandchildren, caregivers and friends. His special delight was each visit with his new great grandson, Israel. Virgil Mills left this world on September 9, 2019 after a brave and hard fought battle with Alzheimer's disease. His life touched hundreds of boys and girls, men and women, in positive ways. He will always be missed by those who knew and loved him. A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, September 21, at 11:00 AM at the First Baptist Church of Palmetto. Visitation will begin at 10 AM. A light lunch will be served following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Virgil Mills Elementary School or to Big Bend Hospice of Tallahassee, Florida. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II University of Georgia Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close