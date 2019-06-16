Virginia Ann Allen (Riggs) Virginia was born in Fairmont, West Virginia, on 5-23-1937. In 1960, she moved to Bradenton with her parents, John and Mary Riggs, where she lived out the rest of her years. She was a kind, loving, and dedicated mother. She passed away on 5/24/2019 Virginia is survived by her only child, Craig Marshall Westberry and cousins, Crystal Barker, John Barker, and Bobby Barker. Join us in a Celebration of her Life June 21st, 2019 at 7PM on Bradenton Beach directly at the West end of Bridge Street.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on June 16, 2019