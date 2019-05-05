Virginia Bonnett Virginia Bonnett, 89, passed away April 23, 2019. Virginia grew up in Rocky Bluff, FL and attended Palmetto High School. She worked for The Bradenton Yacht Club. Virginia had many interests, and loved animals of all kinds. Education and learning was a big focus in her life. She was a self-taught entomologist, and once nurtured three tarantulas. She was an avid gardener, and always appreciated the little things in life, and sharing that with her family was her biggest joy. Virginia was pre- deceased by parents, Jean & Charlie Bonnett, brothers, Charles & Rodney Bonnett, son, Lynn Westberry, & grandson, Aaron Wensink. Virginia is survived by daughters, Linda Lewis & Laurie Wensink of Bradenton, FL, granddaughter, Aimee Wensink (Paul) of Bradenton, FL, great-granddaughters, Heather Wensink of Bradenton, FL, Elizabeth Bauer of Georgia, great-grandson, Toby Wensink of Bradenton, FL and cousin, Jim Arndt (Janet) of LaBelle, FL. Cremation arrang- ements by D. Alan Moore, LFD of Ellenton, FL.

