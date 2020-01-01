Virginia Ella Lamb (1923 - 2019)
Service Information
Your Traditions Cremation and Funeral Chapel
2118 Constitution Boulevard
Sarasota, FL
34231
(941)-921-4247
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Southside Baptist Church
2035 Magnolia Street
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Southside Baptist Church
2035 Magnolia Street
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Obituary
Virginia Ella Lamb Virginia Ella Lamb, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019, with her daughter Pamela and dear friends by her side. She was an amazingly vibrant 96 years old. Ginnie, as she was known to all, had a favorite saying that she discovered through Paul the Apostle and recited often during her last days, "Absent from the body, present with the Lord." Virginia (Ginnie) Lamb's Services will be held on January 7, 2020, at Southside Baptist Church, 2035 Magnolia Street, Sarasota, Florida, 34239. Visitation begins at 10:00AM EST and the Service will commence at 11:00AM. Please visit www.yourtraditionsfuneralhome.com for more about her extraordinary life.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Jan. 1, 2020
