Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Furman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

E. Virginia Furman September 12, 1924 - February 5, 2020 Virginia Furman, 95, ran on home to be with the Lord on February 5th, 2020. She was born in Portsmouth, Virginia to her parents, Edward Floyd and Edna Mease Ashcroft. Virginia moved to Bradenton, Florida, where she and her husband, Richard, raised their seven children. While in Bradenton she was active as a member of the Manatee United Methodist Church choir for many years. For the last 14 years, she made Lakeland, Florida her home and enjoyed attending baseball games, concerts and local productions. She enjoyed a lively game of penny Poker. Virginia was enthusiastic about the Tampa Bay Rays and her afternoon television "stories". She cared for, adored, and loved her family. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Richard W. Furman and Vern Beitz who she married in 2006, sons, Richard W. Furman Jr., and Edward Dwight Furman, daughters; Judith A. Strickland and Sherl L. Anaclerio. She is survived by her children; Thereasa (Gary) Cleveland, Gwen Dault, and Bruce (Karen) Furman: eighteen grandchildren, thirty-six great-grandchildren, and eight great - great - grand children. A Celebration of Life Service will be at First United Methodist Church of Lakeland, 72 Lake Morton Dr Lakeland, FL, at 11AM, on February 15 2020.

E. Virginia Furman September 12, 1924 - February 5, 2020 Virginia Furman, 95, ran on home to be with the Lord on February 5th, 2020. She was born in Portsmouth, Virginia to her parents, Edward Floyd and Edna Mease Ashcroft. Virginia moved to Bradenton, Florida, where she and her husband, Richard, raised their seven children. While in Bradenton she was active as a member of the Manatee United Methodist Church choir for many years. For the last 14 years, she made Lakeland, Florida her home and enjoyed attending baseball games, concerts and local productions. She enjoyed a lively game of penny Poker. Virginia was enthusiastic about the Tampa Bay Rays and her afternoon television "stories". She cared for, adored, and loved her family. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Richard W. Furman and Vern Beitz who she married in 2006, sons, Richard W. Furman Jr., and Edward Dwight Furman, daughters; Judith A. Strickland and Sherl L. Anaclerio. She is survived by her children; Thereasa (Gary) Cleveland, Gwen Dault, and Bruce (Karen) Furman: eighteen grandchildren, thirty-six great-grandchildren, and eight great - great - grand children. A Celebration of Life Service will be at First United Methodist Church of Lakeland, 72 Lake Morton Dr Lakeland, FL, at 11AM, on February 15 2020. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close