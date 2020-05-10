Virginia Josephine Rapone Virginia Josephine "Ginny Jo" Rapone entered the presence of the Lord on May 1, 2020. Virginia was born in 1949 to Mary and Andy Rapone in Bradenton, FL. She attended Southeast High School and lived most of her life in Manatee County. Virginia retired after many years from the US Post Office in Palmetto, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters; Audrey Talmon (Don) of Plant City, FL and Janet Logue (Mason) of Chiefland, FL and her son, David, from her marriage to James Paul Couch of Ellenton, FL. She is survived by her sister, Frances Roberts (Ken), of Bradenton, FL and five of her nieces and nephews and their families. Virginia served the Lord as a faithful member of Living Grace Fellowship in Palmetto, FL her extended family for 30 years. Special thanks to Teri and Mark Woodson for their never-ending care and compassion. A Memorial dinner will be held in Virginia's honor at a later date. Donations may be made to Loving Hands Ministries in Palmetto or to Samaritan's Purse. Friends may also celebrate Virginia and her love for animals by donating to their local animal shelter. "At that moment I shall be more alive than I am now; I shall have gone up higher, that is all, out of this old clay tenement into a house that is immortal -- a body that death cannot touch, that sin cannot taint; a body fashioned like unto His glorious body. That which is born of the flesh may die. That which is born of the Spirit will live forever.



