Virginia Lee Stafford Virginia Lee Stafford, 95, passed away peacefully surrounded by family members on March 3, 2019 in Bradenton, Florida. She was born to Charles and Virginia Gesting in Alpena, Michigan, July 29, 1923. Shortly after Virginia was born, the family moved to Cincinnati, Ohio. Ginny, as her friends knew her, graduated from Sycamore High School. She had a keen interest in music, cooking and baking. During the summers, the Gesting family would vacation at their cottage on Long Lake in Alpena, Michigan. Many happy times were spent there swimming, fishing, having bonfires, and relaxing. This place would serve as a major influence in Virginia's life in years to come. It was here that "Ginny" met her life long companion and sweetheart, Ray. They were married on October 12, 1945 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Ray and Ginny resided in Cincinnati where they raised five children. Her time was spent raising her family, cooking, baking, shouting encouragements from bleachers during baseball games, attending band concerts, driving kids around to all kinds of school and ice skating competitions. She also served as a driving force in the Princeton Band Boosters and the Queen City Figuring Skating Club. In addition to her busy career as a homemaker, wife, and parent, Ginny still managed to bake wedding cakes professionally. Many knew her as the Springdale Cake Lady. Her talent of baking wedding cakes was known throughout Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. She was featured many times in the Cincinnati Enquirer for her baking skills and taught cake decorating classes at the Springdale Community Center. Virginia was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ray (2003); her parents; her sister and brother. Virginia died on the same day Ray did, 16 years later. She is survived by her children, Dick (Jeanne) Stafford of Escanaba, MI., Barb Egbert of Fairfield, OH., Robert (Jackie) Stafford of Centerville, OH., David (Kim) Stafford of Lawrenceville, GA., and Charles (Tom Kirkpatrick) Stafford of Bradenton, FL.; grandchildren, Trisha, Kristan, Derek, Jack, Gabe, Robbie, Rick, Randy, Renee; 13 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and countless friends. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held in Alpena, Michigan during the summer of 2019 at Ginny's beloved cottage. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to; Tidewell Hospice House, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL. 34238. Please specify - In Memory of Virginia (Ginny) Stafford.

Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 10, 2019

