Virginia Lois "Ginny" Brown
Virginia "Ginny" Lois Brown Virginia "Ginny" Lois Brown, April 19, 1947 to April 29, 2020, passed away suddenly from non-Covid related complications. Ginny was a dear sweet soul who saw the good in everybody and everything. Her upbeat attitude and infectious smile will be missed by all who loved her and knew her. Ginny worked for AAA Auto Club at the St. Petersburg office for 27 years starting at entry level and working her way up to a managerial position. She was passionate about her work at AAA. Before starting at AAA she was a cosmetologist for over 20 years. At retirement Ginny was involved in Hospice for several years and was a companion to her second mother, Vicky Ritter. She enjoyed tending to her orchids, swimming in her pool, going to lunch and watching the birds, squirrels and butterfly's play in her back yard. She is preceded in death by her father, Lawrence "Fuzz" Ehlert; her brother, Richard Ehlert; brother-in-law, Bruce Hollister; her mother, Lois (Moore) McGeorge and her in-laws, Harold and Janice Brown. She is survived by her loving husband, Wayne; her sisters and brother, Gail (Wes) Maki, Jerry (Cathy) Ehlert, Wendy Hollister, Sherrie (Tony) Barber, Sandy (Mark) Henschell; sister-in-law, Lynda (Mike) Lee; her second mother, Vicky Ritter and many nieces, nephews and dear close friends. Everyone loved her very much and she will be missed. Memorial Services will be at a later date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com

Published in Bradenton Herald on May 3, 2020.
