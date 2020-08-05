1/
Virginia Sawdy
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Sawdy
February 21, 1934 - July 29, 2020
Ellenton, Florida -
Virginia was born in Willacoochee, GA to Wayne and Frances Futch. She moved to Palmetto, FL at the age of 3 and graduated from Manatee County High School in 1952 after which she married William (Bill) Sawdy in 1953. Together with her husband they formed Sawdy Electric which they both worked at until turning it over to their son Mickey. Virginia then went on to work for the Manatee Co Property Appraiser until her retirement in Sept of 2005.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, William (Bill) Sawdy, her parents, Wayne and Frances Futch, her brother, Bazil Futch and two sons-in-law; Ronnie Hopkins and John Pavlisko. Virginia is survived by her son, Mickey (Kim), daughter, Jenni Lynn, grandchildren; Curry, Cobryn, Bryon, Baylee and Olivia and two great-grandchildren.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved