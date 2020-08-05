Virginia Sawdy

February 21, 1934 - July 29, 2020

Ellenton, Florida -

Virginia was born in Willacoochee, GA to Wayne and Frances Futch. She moved to Palmetto, FL at the age of 3 and graduated from Manatee County High School in 1952 after which she married William (Bill) Sawdy in 1953. Together with her husband they formed Sawdy Electric which they both worked at until turning it over to their son Mickey. Virginia then went on to work for the Manatee Co Property Appraiser until her retirement in Sept of 2005.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, William (Bill) Sawdy, her parents, Wayne and Frances Futch, her brother, Bazil Futch and two sons-in-law; Ronnie Hopkins and John Pavlisko. Virginia is survived by her son, Mickey (Kim), daughter, Jenni Lynn, grandchildren; Curry, Cobryn, Bryon, Baylee and Olivia and two great-grandchildren.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store