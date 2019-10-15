Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Vivian C. Sylvester My loving mother and friend, Vivian Sylvester, 89, Palmetto, FL passed away October 9, 2019. She was born April 6, 1930 in South Bend, IN. to the late Donald and Leola Stiver, and grew up in Cassopolis, MI. Vivian has lived in Palmetto, FL. since 1969 coming from Elkhart, IN. She loved taking care of children and babysat in her home for many years. She had a green thumb and loved gardening and tending to her roses. She was predeceased by two daughters and a sister and is survived by six children, fourteen grandchildren and numerous great - grand- children and great-great-grandchildren. My mother will be deeply missed and will always be in my heart. Her wish was to be cremated. There will be no Services.

Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 15, 2019

