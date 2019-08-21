Vivian Jeanette Blanton 76, of Bradenton, died August 18, 2019. She was born in Batavia, NY & she moved to Bradenton after living in Palmetto from 1996- 2002 and was formerly of Athens, TN. She attended First Baptist Church of Bradenton, Foreign Mission work was very special to her and she was a devoted church servant. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Robert 'Bob' of Bradenton, FL and fur baby, Lily; brothers, Don Meek of Seattle, WA and Jerry Griswold of Lebanon, TN; sister, Carolyn Joines of Sevierville, TN; beloved niece, Misty Glaze of Houston, TX and many other nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 10:00-11:00AM with Services at 11:00AM, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 with Dr. Dwain Kitchen presiding at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Aug. 21, 2019