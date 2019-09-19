Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for W. Douglas "Doug" Stapleton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

W. Douglas "Doug" Stapleton W. Douglas "Doug" Stapleton, 84, of Bradenton, FL, went to be with the Lord on September 16, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, OH and raised in Indiana. He was a graduate of Butler High School in 1952. Starting out, he worked as an electrician with his father and eventually became a general contractor/designer. He married Nancy Weber in 1956 and had five children. They attended Brookside Mennonite Church in Ft. Wayne, where he was active in missions. In 1973, he moved his family to Bradenton, FL and established "Stapleton Homes". He was a longtime member of West Bradenton Baptist Church. His interests included music and restoration of vintage cars. He is predeceased by his parents, Harold Wayne and Margaret (Bitz) Stapleton; his wife, Nancy; daughter, Pamela and brother-in-law, Robert Hubbart. He is survived by sons, Steven (Che) of Sorrento, FL, Michael of Parrish, FL, Kevin (Betty) of Clermont, FL and Kurt of Parrish, FL; daughter, Sandy of Parrish, FL; brother, Kent (Maryellen) of Leo, IN; sister, Judy Hubbart of New Haven, IN and four grandchildren (Cody, Samantha, Tyler and Travis). Visitation will be from 6:00-7:00PM with Services to follow at 7:00PM on Monday, September 23, 2019 at West Bradenton Baptist Church. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to Franklin Graham Ministries. Condolences may be made to www.brown

