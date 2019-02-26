Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wallace "Wally" Scannell. View Sign

Lt. Col. (rtd) Wallace 'Wally' Scannell Lt. Col. (rtd) Wallace "Wally" Scannell, 91, Bradenton, Fla., died February 21, 2019. He was born July 30, 1927 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada to Claude T. and Florence Belle (Swengle) Scannell. Wally's Air Force career started in Spokane, Washington in 1950. He attended Cadet Aviation training (Perrin/Vance). He was one of four cadets in the Class of 70 men to be appointed as a regular Air Force officer at the end of training. He graduated as a Distinguished Cadet. His career as a Bomber Pilot and Staff Officer encompassed the Korean, Vietnam and Cold Wars. His awards include: The Bronze Star, Air Medal with four Oak Leaf Clusters, six Air Medals and two Meritorious Service Medals. After 30 years of service, he retired in 1978 as Lieutenant Colonel. He moved from Oklahoma to Bradenton in 1989. Wally was a member of the Palma Sola Presbyterian Church, Pinebrook/Iron wood Golf Association, MOAA and Wings Society. He is predeceased by two brothers, a sister and his first wife, Wanda. He is survived by his second loving wife of 24 years, 'Sherrie'; his daughters, Carol (Juan Carlos) Molina and Catherine (Jed) Dean; three grandchildren, Sofia and Daniel Molina and Rebecca Dean. He is also survived by four step-children who dearly loved him; Mary, Debra, Charlotte and David. There will be no Local Services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge. Condolences may be made to www.brown

