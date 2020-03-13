Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter A. Donnelly Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Walter A. Donnelly Jr. Walter A. Donnelly Jr., 83, passed away unexpectedly on March 9, 2020 at Blake Hospital in Bradenton, FL. Walter was born in New York City on July 20, 1936, the oldest son of Walter A. and Anne B. Donnelly. A graduate of All Hallows High School, he earned a B.A. in business from the University of Notre Dame in 1958. He served in the United States Marine Corps upon graduation, attaining the rank of First Lieutenant. Hoping to avoid frequent transfers, he left the military and embarked on a sales career in the scale industry. Ironically, he was transferred around the country, living in San Francisco, Boston, St. Louis, Chicago, Washington, D.C., the New York City area, Indiana, and the Rochester/Buffalo region of New York. Upon retirement, he settled in his wife's hometown of Homer, NY before ultimately retiring in Florida. Walter was an avid sports fan, especially a baseball fan. He was a member of the 1957 baseball team at Notre Dame that played in the NCAA College World Series. His knowledge of baseball history, games, stadiums, and players was unsurpassed. His friends tried and repeatedly failed to stump him, and his children felt he could have won an Olympic gold medal if baseball knowledge were a sport. Golf was also a passion; Walter was not known as a long hitter but one who consistently hit the ball straight down the fairway time after time. Walter attended church at St. Peter and Paul in Bradenton and found great strength in his local AA group. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rosemary, and their five children: Sharon of San Francisco, California; Carolyn (Jeffry) of Watertown, New York; Nancy (Paul) of Pocasset, Massachusetts; Michelle of Arnold, Maryland; and Kevin (Jeanne) of Poughkeepsie, New York; eight grandchildren: Erin, Robert, Meghan, Kathleen, Brandt, Hanna, Brendan, and Kiersten; a brother William (Judy) Donnelly of Morrisville, New York, and a sister, Nancy (Edward) Neville of Houston, Texas. He is pre-deceased by his parents as well as his brother, James A. Donnelly. A Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a date to be scheduled.

