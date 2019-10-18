Walter Armand Desmarais Walter Armand Desmarais born July 19, 1933 from Bradenton, FL and Loudon, NH, passed on October 15, 2019. Walter is survived by Gwendolyn (Gwen), his loving wife of 65 years; his daughter, Katherine Pitman and husband, Peter of Loudon NH; daughter, Susan Thiboult and her husband, Brian of Auburn NH; daughter, Janet Desmarais of Bradenton, FL; his six grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren; his sister, Pauline Parent of Manchester, NH; sister, Doreen Lacroix and her husband, Jerry of Palmetto, FL; brother, Marcel and his wife, Jeannine of Appleton, NY; and many nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his father, Henri and mother, Dorothy (Carter) Desmarais, sister, Beverly Garon and brother, Robert. He proudly served in the US Army. He did five years of on the job training and schooling for carpentry. He owned his own business building homes for many years until retirement. He enjoyed traveling throughout the country, playing golf and being with family and friends. There will be no Local Services.

