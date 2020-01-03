Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Davis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Walter Davis Walter Davis, a passionate witness to Jesus Christ's love, was lost on December 30, 2019, when he went to be with the Lord. He drew his strength from the Holy Spirit and reflected God's love to all those around him, especially his family. Walter was born to John and Matilda Davis on April 14, 1929. He grew up in Muncie, IN. He met Betty Propst in Muncie and married her on June 8, 1947. They were married for 61 years before her passing. His primary passions were his family and The Church of God (Anderson, IN). Walter gave all of himself in the aid and betterment of his family. In retirement, he loved playing golf, watching baseball, visiting with friends and family, and involvement in the Church at Bradenton (TCAB). He met Nadine O'Conner at TCAB and they were married on September 24, 2011. He is survived by his wife, Nadine; his daughters, (and son-in-law), Cindy Davis and Joy Maurer (Dan); his grandchildren, Ryan Baxter, Jason Stephenson, Todd Baxter, Melanie Bennett, Angela Windt, Candy Clifford and Michelle Chriswell; his sister, Darlene Delk (David); and many great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by both parents; wife, Betty Davis; daughter, Sharon Stephenson and siblings, Earl Davis, John Davis, Virginia Poland, Rosemary Brown, and Katherine Retz. A Celebration of Life will be held on 2:00PM, with a Memorial Service to follow at 3:00PM, Friday, January 3, 2020 at The Church at Bradenton. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences to

Walter Davis Walter Davis, a passionate witness to Jesus Christ's love, was lost on December 30, 2019, when he went to be with the Lord. He drew his strength from the Holy Spirit and reflected God's love to all those around him, especially his family. Walter was born to John and Matilda Davis on April 14, 1929. He grew up in Muncie, IN. He met Betty Propst in Muncie and married her on June 8, 1947. They were married for 61 years before her passing. His primary passions were his family and The Church of God (Anderson, IN). Walter gave all of himself in the aid and betterment of his family. In retirement, he loved playing golf, watching baseball, visiting with friends and family, and involvement in the Church at Bradenton (TCAB). He met Nadine O'Conner at TCAB and they were married on September 24, 2011. He is survived by his wife, Nadine; his daughters, (and son-in-law), Cindy Davis and Joy Maurer (Dan); his grandchildren, Ryan Baxter, Jason Stephenson, Todd Baxter, Melanie Bennett, Angela Windt, Candy Clifford and Michelle Chriswell; his sister, Darlene Delk (David); and many great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by both parents; wife, Betty Davis; daughter, Sharon Stephenson and siblings, Earl Davis, John Davis, Virginia Poland, Rosemary Brown, and Katherine Retz. A Celebration of Life will be held on 2:00PM, with a Memorial Service to follow at 3:00PM, Friday, January 3, 2020 at The Church at Bradenton. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Jan. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close