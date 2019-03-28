Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter E. Miller. View Sign

Walter E. Miller Walter E. Miller, 83, of Palmetto, Fla., died peacefully at home on March 24, 2019. Walter was born on September 18, 1935 in Lake City, FL to Clayton and Helen Clarke Miller who preceded him in death, as well as, brother, Clayton (Bubba) Miller and granddaughter, Caroline Rose Miller. He was a graduate of Bishop Kenny High School, Jacksonville, FL, he attended the University of Florida and received a Bachelor of Science degree from St. John, Seminary Little Rock, AR and a Master's Degree in Educational Leadership from Florida State University and did his Post Graduate work at Florida State University and Catholic University of America, Washington, DC. Following his ordination to the Catholic Priesthood serving the Diocese of St. Augustine he worked in parishes and schools in St. Augustine, Safety Harbor, Tallahassee and Pensacola. After serving as Principal of Pensacola Catholic High School he left the active ministry. For the remainder of his life he continued his career in education serving as Assistant/Associate Superintendent of Schools in Leon County, Manatee County and Pinellas County, Dept. of Education Consultant and Adjunct Professor Nova Southeastern University. In 1998 he was elected to the Manatee County School Board where he served three terms including School Board Chairman retiring in 2010. After retirement Walter served as a consultant for Ajax Building Construction Co. Walter was very active in the community affairs serving on several Boards including Meals on Wheels Plus, Foundation of Dreams, Take Stock in Children, Governor's Council on Sports and Physical Fitness, Florida Educational Planners Association, Manatee Federation of Homeowners Association, Manatee Exchange Club, The Family Partnership Board, Boys and Girls Club, Manatee Gator Boosters, St. Joseph Catholic Church Advisory Board, St. Joseph Catholic School Board, Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph Church Finance Committee and St. Joseph Church Lector, Central Florida Education Coalition, Florida School Bd. Association, Retired Educators Association. He was the driving force to bringing the Sunshine State Games to Manatee County in 1992. This community involvement led to him being selected to carry the Olympic Torch in the 1996 Olympic Torch Run. While Walter made many contributions to this community his proudest was writing the grant request that led to funding and development of GT Bray Park and Blackstone Park. He participated in the design and construction of every Manatee County School from 1979 to 2010. For many years Friday night meant Manatee High Football, where Walter was part of the radio broadcasting team following the Hurricanes throughout the state. Walter is survived by his wife, Mary; sons, Clay (Leigh Anne) Ft. Myers, FL, Stephen Velliquette (Stacie) of Bradenton, FL and Michael Velliquette (Tehshik Yoon) Madison, WI; four loving grand-children, Annaleise Miller, Tyler Miller, Sidney Velliquette, Deane Velliquette; his sister, Dee Fix of St. Augustine Beach, FL and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Services will be held 10AM, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church Bradenton, 3000 26th St West, Bradenton, FL. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes to establish a Memorial Scholarship at USF and USFSM. Manatee High School graduates, pursuing and education degree at USF Tampa of USF Sarasota/Manatee will be eligible for scholarship. Make checks payable to the "USF Foundation" and in the memo portion of the check please write Walter Miller Memorial Scholarship Fund. Mail your check to the attention of: Ms. Lee Williams, USFSM, 830 N. Tamiami Trail, #C-325, Sarasota, FL 34243-2049. Donations may also be made to Manatee Take Stock in Children or Foundation of Dreams Dream Oaks Camp. Condolences may be made to www.brown

