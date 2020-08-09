Walter Kenneth Andersen Jr.

July 25, 1928 - August 2, 2020

Parrish, Florida - Walter Kenneth Anderson Jr., 92, of Parrish, Florida peacefully passed away on August 2, 2020 after a long, happy and healthy life. He was born in Macon, Georgia and was raised there and in Tampa, Florida where he resided until moving to Bradenton, FL and later, Parrish, FL. He graduated from Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville, Georgia and later attended Emory University. He loved gathering with his many friends and family.

He was an avid fisherman, scuba diver, boat builder, orchid breeder, world traveler, photographer, watch maker and jewelry designer among many other interests. He owned two jewelry stores, one in Tampa, FL and one in Bradenton, FL both named "Andersen Jewelers". He owned "A. Suncoast Marine" where he designed and built fishing vessels. He also designed and built two of his homes. His love of diving took him around the world to all the big reefs including the Great Barrier Reef. He spent many a day fishing, diving and spear fishing off the coast of Florida. The freezer was always full of seafood that he brought home. He loved and lived life to the fullest and did everything he ever wanted to do. No one could have asked for more fun and adventure than he had. He loved Hospice House and volunteered at the Bradenton and Parrish locations, building an orchid greenhouse and taking his therapy dogs to visit residents and greeting family members. He also volunteered and raised dogs for Southeastern Guide Dogs.

He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be greatly missed until we see him again. He is survived by Barbara, his wife of 56 years, four children, five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.





