Obituary

Walter "Bunk" Junior Wortham was born May 26, 1926 to Guy and Viola Wortham in Palmetto, Florida and passed away February 18, 2019 in Palmetto, Florida. He was a member of New Life General Baptist Church and enjoyed working with puzzle "word finds". Walter loved being outside and sitting in the Park as he was an outdoorsman. He is preceded in death by his parents and leaves cherished memories to his sister Shelley Davis of Palmetto, Florida and a host of loving nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Homegoing Celebration will be held 11am Saturday, February 23, 2019 at New Life General Baptist Church 609 9th St W Palmetto. Apostle I Funeral Home Entrusted with Arrangements 941-782-8193.

Walter "Bunk" Junior Wortham was born May 26, 1926 to Guy and Viola Wortham in Palmetto, Florida and passed away February 18, 2019 in Palmetto, Florida. He was a member of New Life General Baptist Church and enjoyed working with puzzle "word finds". Walter loved being outside and sitting in the Park as he was an outdoorsman. He is preceded in death by his parents and leaves cherished memories to his sister Shelley Davis of Palmetto, Florida and a host of loving nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Homegoing Celebration will be held 11am Saturday, February 23, 2019 at New Life General Baptist Church 609 9th St W Palmetto. Apostle I Funeral Home Entrusted with Arrangements 941-782-8193. www.apostlefuneralhomes.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 21, 2019 Print | Return to today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close