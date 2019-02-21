Walter "Bunk" Junior Wortham was born May 26, 1926 to Guy and Viola Wortham in Palmetto, Florida and passed away February 18, 2019 in Palmetto, Florida. He was a member of New Life General Baptist Church and enjoyed working with puzzle "word finds". Walter loved being outside and sitting in the Park as he was an outdoorsman. He is preceded in death by his parents and leaves cherished memories to his sister Shelley Davis of Palmetto, Florida and a host of loving nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Homegoing Celebration will be held 11am Saturday, February 23, 2019 at New Life General Baptist Church 609 9th St W Palmetto. Apostle I Funeral Home Entrusted with Arrangements 941-782-8193. www.apostlefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 21, 2019