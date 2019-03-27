Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Wanda Lee Schulze Beckner Wanda Lee Schulze Beckner, age 93, passed away peacefully, March 25, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Hamilton County, OH on October 10, 1925 to the late William and Ida Schulze and Florence and Ben Lyons. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by, husband, Joseph Beckner; daughter, Debra Beckner. Left to cherish her memory are her three daughters, Tanya Lee Welk (David), Trisha Lee Wumkes (Rick), and Renea Charlene Keough; grandchildren, Kayla Garced, Sondra Quirsfeld, King Butler, and Blaize Butler; and two great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at 2PM on Sunday, March 31, 2019 in the chapel of Garrett Funeral Home with the Reverend Michael Revord officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow services at Garrett Hillcrest Memorial Park. Garrett Funeral Home is caring for the family. For more information go to www. garrettfuneralsandcremations.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

