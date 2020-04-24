Wanda Sue Huffman-McGill was born Jan. 14 1956 in Sarasota, FL, to the late William Nelson Perry and Delores Randolph. She departed this life on Tues, April 21st, 2020. Wanda worked as a nurse since 1977. She leaves to mourn her beloved soulmate Gary McGill, three children: Brandy Payne, Darnell Benton and Delores Heaven: two sister Deborah Huffman-Douglas and Julia Brown; Three brothers: Randy Randolph, Vincent Chisolm and Bruce Chisolm; five grandchildren and a host of family and friends including her church family at the Bridge.

