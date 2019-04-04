Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warren Joseph Gyurk. View Sign

Warren Joseph Gyurk Warren Joseph Gyurk, aged 94, passed away on March 26, 2019 while in hospice care in Bradenton, Florida. He was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey and graduated from Linden HS. Warren was a veteran of WWII and served as a B17 bomber pilot in the Air Force. After an honorable discharge from the service, he graduated from Rutgers University with a degree in ceramic engineering. During his career, Warren worked for several large firms in Central NJ and was a partner in his own company. He also consulted internationally for Rosenthal and Noritake. Warren was a Fellow of the American Ceramic Society and held patents in the field of ceramic technology. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Rose Anne, and daughter, Michelle Gyurk of Audubon, New Jersey. A Memorial Service is planned in the near future and interment will be at the Sarasota National Cemetery.

