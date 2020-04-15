Warren Lee Rench Jr. Our heavenly father called Warren Lee Rench Jr., home on April 5, 2020 peacefully with his family by his side. He leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Sharon K. Rench, sons; Scott Rench & Angie Etman (Fiancé) of Auburndale, FL, Bryan & Kristi Rench of Bradenton, FL & Robby & Holly Stevenson of Palmetto, FL. Sisters; Debbie & Kevin Spire of Bradenton, FL, Bonnie & Russell Horne of Bradenton, FL and brother, Wayne & Terry Rench of Bradenton, FL. Warren leaves his dear grandchildren; Lindsey, Makenzi, Allison, Devin, Mallory, Natalie & Abby. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, uncle & friend. Warren Lee was a kind, loving and generous man who could be found in the campground during the summer, Palmetto High football games on Friday nights, the "SWAMP" on Saturdays and the saltwater flats in the springtime. Warren Lee Rench was born on August 21, 1950 in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Warren & Gladys Rench. He graduated from Manatee High School in 1966. He was a district champion on the wrestling team. After graduating, he spent his early adult life in Manatee County before moving to Lakeland, Florida. He lived in Lakeland with his wife for 32 years. After retiring, they moved back to Palmetto, Florida. Upon moving back, Warren became an integral part of Palmetto High Athletics. His service will be streamed "LIVE" on Facebook by Tigervision April 18, 2020 at 11AM. In lieu of flowers his family has requested donations be made the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches. Donations can be made online at www.youthranches.org or checks can be mailed to Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches, Inc. PO Box 2000, Boys Ranch, FL 32064.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Apr. 15, 2020.