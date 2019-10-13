Warren M. Justice Warren M. Justice died October 4, 2019. He was survived by his wife, Marge Justice of Bradenton, FL. His numerous step-grand- children and step-great- grandchildren were his pride and joy. Prior to retirement, Warren worked many years at the Bradenton Herald as Production Computer Systems and Installations Manager. Warren also worked for Manatee County for several years in their Telecommunications Division. Warren was born and raised in Marion, Indiana where he earned his journeyman printer card and started his career in the newspaper business with the Chronicle-Tribune. There will be no Services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory 26th Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 13, 2019