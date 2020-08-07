Warren Rowland

July 30, 1931 - August 1, 2020

Bradenton, Florida - Warren H. Rowland passed away August 1, 2020. He was 89 years old. Warren was born in Holland, Michigan and spent his youth there, married and raised three sons while running a successful meat business. He also built and ran elephant ear food wagons that he'd take to fairs during the summer months. After his first wife passed, he remarried in 1985 and lived in Hawaii for a time before finally settling in Florida. He was an avid cribbage player.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, two sons, nine grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.





